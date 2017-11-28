Funeral of Dmitri Hvorostovsky in Moscow (VIDEO)

Yesterday, the memorial ceremony for Dmitri Hvorostovsky took place at the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow. The singer passed away at the age of 55.

Hvorostovsky made his opera debut in “The Queen of Spades” in Nice in 1989. After that, he participated in renowned opera festivals such as the Royal Theater of Covent Garden (London, UK), the Metropolitan Opera (New York, USA), Paris Opera, Bavarian State Opera (Munich, Germany), La Scala (Milan, Italy), the Vienna State Opera and the Salzburg Festival.

