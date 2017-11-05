'Friends of Crimea' Forum to Kick Off in Russia's Yalta

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — Foreign delegations are arriving to the Crimean peninsula to participate in the International Forum Friends of Crimea, Crimean Deputy Prime Minister Georgy Muradov told Sputnik on Sunday.

This conference will be attended by the former politicians, businessmen, international organizations’ representatives. Foreign diplomats are eager to accept Crimea as a part of Russia through establishing of the special union.

“All those who registered to participate in the forum are on their way. All of the foreign guests, that are expected to attend the event, should come by the end of the day… About 90 foreigners will come to our region from nearly 30 countries,” Muradov said.

The event will take place in the Crimean city of Yalta on November 6-7.

Meanwhile, the Crimean official added that the Ukrainian authorities tried to prevent holding the forum by exerting pressure on potential participants. According to Muradov, several foreign representatives refused to participate amid the ongoing pressure, but such decisions were expected from the beginning.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 when 97 percent of the peninsula’s residents voted in favor of the move in a referendum. According to the Russian official stance, the referendum was conducted in compliance with the international law. However, the reunification was recognized neither by Kiev nor by the majority of Western countries, including EU member states. Meanwhile, the reunification of Crimea has stipulated economic and political sanctions on Moscow.