Flight Tests of Russian New Ka-62 Multirole Helicopter to Be Conducted This Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The maiden flight of the Ka-62 chopper took place in April 2016.

“Last year, the helicopter was hovered, this year there are plans to conduct a full-fledged flight and continue the tests,” Yemelyanov said.

The development of the Ka-62 began in 1992. It was designed as a civilian model of a multipurpose military transport helicopter Ka-60.

The Ka-62 is designed for cargo transportation, medevac and search and rescue operations, and can also be used in the oil and gas sector and for corporate purposes.

The Ka-62 is built to a single-rotor design with a multi-blade anti-torque rotor ducted into the vertical tail fin. It has a five-bladed main rotor, enclosed tail rotor, secondary hydraulics circuit, heavy-duty wheeled landing gear, strengthened fuselage and mounting attachments for major components, as well as shock-absorbent seats for passengers and crew.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Fedoseev



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia