First Japan Charter Flight to Russia’s Kurils Set for June 18

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The flight is scheduled for June 18, Kishida said Friday.

“The first flight from Hokkaido will head for Kunashir and Iturup. It is going to be a one-day trip. The plane will first fly to Kunashir and then to Iturup before returning to Japan,” a source in the Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik.

The plane will carry the islands’ former residents who wish to visit ancestral graves in the land that the then Soviet Union received from defeated Japan after World War Two. All traffic has been by sea.

© Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia