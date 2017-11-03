Fire Reported at Russia's Pushkinsky Museum, Dozens Evacuated (PHOTOS)

At least 30 people were evacuated, including the staff and museum visitors, from the facility where the paintings from private collections are stored. There’s no information on those injured.

The roof of the building at 10 Volkhonka Street is on fire, the source specified, adding that the thick black smoke was coming from a ventilation pipe.

Photos of the fire have been circulating on social media.

В Москве горит Пушкинский музей pic.twitter.com/0MGz8SEEFX — Лентач (@oldLentach) 3 ноября 2017 г.

The administration of the museum has confirmed the information about the fire in a comment to Meduza.io media outlet.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the fire has been extinguished.

The museum collection of the Department of Personal Collections counts more than seven thousand works of Russian and West European art of the 15th-20th centuries: painting, graphics, sculpture, applied art and artistic photography.

