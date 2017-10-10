Echo of War: Nazi Arsenal Discovered in Russian Exclave

0

More than 500 WWII ammunition units have been discovered at one of the German forts located in Kaliningrad, according to the press service of the Russian National Guard’s regional department.

Apart from the ammunition, parts of firearms were detected near the fort by a local resident, the press service added.

“Immediately arriving at the site, investigators along with sappers and the National Guard’s special forces examined the ammunition,” which was then destroyed, the press service said.

A Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic Sea, the Kaliningrad region is located on the territory of the former German province of East Prussia, where heavy fighting took place during the East Prussian offensive operation of the Soviet troops in 1945.

© Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Russia's Proposals With China on North Korea ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia's proposals on the settlement of the North Korean issue remain on the table, as does the plan whic...
Moscow Says Warning to US Media Outlets 'Mirr... The Russian Justice Ministry told RIA Novosti that a warning to some US media outlets is a "mirror response" to pressure on Russian jou...
US Media Are on the 'Radar': Moscow is M... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Head of Russia’s Federation Council Commission on protection of state sovereignty Andrei Klimov tol...
Russian Lawmakers Question Ukraine's Report o... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukraine's Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko said on Monday that the investigation concluded that the murder was orde...