Echo of War: Nazi Arsenal Discovered in Russian Exclave

More than 500 WWII ammunition units have been discovered at one of the German forts located in Kaliningrad, according to the press service of the Russian National Guard’s regional department.

Apart from the ammunition, parts of firearms were detected near the fort by a local resident, the press service added.

“Immediately arriving at the site, investigators along with sappers and the National Guard’s special forces examined the ammunition,” which was then destroyed, the press service said.

A Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic Sea, the Kaliningrad region is located on the territory of the former German province of East Prussia, where heavy fighting took place during the East Prussian offensive operation of the Soviet troops in 1945.

