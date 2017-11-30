Dmitry Medvedev Speaks to TV Journalists on Major Russia's Internal Issues

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — For more than five years, Dmitry Medvedev has held the role of Prime Minister, making him the head of the Russian government. On Thursday, he spoke to journalists about critical issues affecting Russia, both at home and abroad.

Russian economy

The Russian economy has resumed growth following its recession, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an annual interview with Russian television channels on Thursday. With regards to the Russian financial system, Medvedev thinks it is in a stable condition.

“The changes that have occurred in the economy are quite favorable,” Medvedev said, adding that recently Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that overcoming the economic recession was a key achievement.

However, the main thing hindering economic growth in Russia is poverty, according to Medvedev.

“We should make consolidated steps aimed at fighting it,” Medvedev said.

In 2017, Russian economic growth totaled 2%, Medvedev stated, comparable to that of developed countries. However, he admitted that the Russian economy continues to depend on the oil and gas market.

The Russian economy suffered a setback in 2014, as the ruble lost about half of its value against the US dollar amid low global oil prices and Western economic sanctions imposed against Russia over the situation in eastern Ukraine. On August, 2, 2017 the controversial sanctions were launched by the US president, as part of the “Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act,” which details the most far-reaching anti-Russia sanctions seen since 2014. However, they didn’t manage to hinder the Russian economy, Dmitry Medvedev said earlier.

Russian-US Relations

Dmitry Medvedev believes that the Russian-US relationship still have chance to be improved, noting that he along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian ministry for Foreign Affairs repeatedly stated that. Bilateral relations should be improved on the those points, that are on the agenda.

Russian PM also told reporters that Donald Trump is a “friendly, adequate person, eager to find a compromise”.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the United States have deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine, several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions, of alleged Russian media operation abroad interferrence in the 2018 US presidential vote that lead to RT America registration as a foreign agent in the United States. In turn, on November, 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that stipulates that media outlets that are financed from foreign states or organizations can be recognized as foreign agents.

READ MORE: Journalist: Silence on RT’s Forced FARA Registration ‘Embodies Media Hypocrisy’

Cybersecurity

Russia has a special responsibility for its cybersecurity due to the status of a nuclear power, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev also stressed.

“We are protected now, taking into account various decisions — open, closed, monetary, and legal — in principle, not worse than other major countries. Mostly because we have a huge responsibility, as a leading nuclear country, as the largest country in the world, as a permanent member of the Security Council,” Medvedev said.

Russian media outlets — RT and the Sputnik news agency – have faced significant pressure in the United States over the past few months, with US lawmakers and intelligence community claiming that the broadcaster may have been involved in Russia’s alleged attempts to influence US 2016 presidential election. However, RT and Sputnik, as well as Russian authorities have repeatedly refuted the allegations as unsubstantiated.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Astafyev Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s interview with Russian TV channels

2018 Russian Presidental Elections

At the end, Russian PM, who served as Russian president in 2008-2012, concluded that he is not going to run for the 2018 Russian presidential elections.

“As for me personally, in the current political period, in the current political season, I do not see myself in this capacity. But, of course, I will continue working,” Medvedev told Russian television broadcasters on Thursday in an interview.

On Thursday noon, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev held a press conference with the journalists from the ‘First channel’, “Russia” TV channels and NTV, RBC and “Rain”: Valery Fadeev, Sergey Brilev, Irada Zeynalova, Igor Poletaev and Michael Fishman.