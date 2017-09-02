Day of the Guards: Toasting the Russian Army’s Elite (PHOTO)

0

Introduced in 2000 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, this observance honors servicemen of the Russian Guards units.

The first guards units in the Russian army were founded by the country’s first emperor, Peter the Great. Formed in the late 17th century from his so called “toy forces” – soldiers that the monarch employed to stage mock battles and military games during his youth – the Russian Imperial Guard quickly became the elite of the Russian armed forces and played a vital role during many battles and in courtly intrigues as well.

CC0 / Karl Piratsky (1813–1871) / Russian Imperial army
Soldiers of the Russian Imperial Guard regiments

Even though the Imperial Guard effectively became defunct following the collapse of the Russian Empire, in 1941, during the onset of the Great Patriotic War,the Soviet Union established guards units of its own, awarding this elite status to military formations that distinguished themselves in battle.

Soviet Guardsmen armed with an anti-tank rifle repel a Nazi tank attack during the Battle of Kursk. 1943
© Sputnik/ Ryumkin
Soviet Guardsmen armed with an anti-tank rifle repel a Nazi tank attack during the Battle of Kursk. 1943

Despite the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Guards designations were retained by the militaries of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan until this day.

Airborne assault troopers gathered round a Mil Mi-26 helicopter during drills at Russia's Western Military District. All Russian airborne assault units have the guards status.
© Sputnik/ Igor Russak
Airborne assault troopers gathered round a Mil Mi-26 helicopter during drills at Russia’s Western Military District. All Russian airborne assault units have the guards status.

Even though today the Guards designation serves primarily as homage to the martial traditions of the past, the guards units remain a force to be reckoned with, always ready to prove their elite status to an enemy foolish enough to face them in battle.

Soldier of the 22nd Independent Guards Special Forces Brigade navigates obstacle course
© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
Soldier of the 22nd Independent Guards Special Forces Brigade navigates obstacle course

CC BY 4.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin / National Guards Troops

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Russia

Related Post

 Putin Orders Head of Russian Region Hit by Mudslid... NOVO-OGAREVO (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) — Peskov noted that Kokov had informed Putin of measures taken to tackle the consequences ...
Over 1,500 People Gather to Pay Homage to Beslan S... BESLAN (Russia) (Sputnik) — Friday marks 13 years since the Beslan school siege, in which Islamic extremists captured more than&n...
Plane Carrying Women, Children Rescued From Iraq L... GROZNY (Chechen Republic), September 1 (Sputnik) — Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova, repr...
Ukraine Adjusts Army Training Plan Due to Russia-B... KIEV (Sputnik) — Russia-Belarus joint military drills, dubbed Zapad-2017 ("West-2017"), are scheduled for September 14-20. The exercis...