Daesh Reportedly Claims Responsibility for Stabbing Attack in Russia's Surgut

Earlier in the day, a man went on a stabbing rampage in the center of the Russian city of Surgut injuring at least seven. All the victims were hospitalized with wounds of differing severity.

The assailant was eliminated while he resisted arrest. A criminal case has been initiated under the article “attempted murder.” Later, the identity of the attacker has been revealed; he’s a 23-year-old local resident. The attacker also carried a suspicious bag.

Caution, the video footage is graphic.

Russian investigators are probing the motives behind the attack. The investigation is checking the information on his possible mental disorder.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Onopa



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia