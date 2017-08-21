Daesh Reportedly Claims Responsibility for Stabbing Attack in Russia's Surgut

Earlier in the day, a man went on a stabbing rampage in the center of the Russian city of Surgut injuring at least seven. All the victims were hospitalized with wounds of differing severity.
The assailant was eliminated while he resisted arrest. A criminal case has been initiated under the article “attempted murder.” Later, the identity of the attacker has been revealed; he’s a 23-year-old local resident. The attacker also carried a suspicious bag.
Caution, the video footage is graphic.
В Сургуте введен план-перехват — неизвестные убивают прохожихhttps://t.co/8RqECWrWzs#Сургут #просургут #prosurgut #surgut #новости pic.twitter.com/ElZ8SzNhVH
— pro-surgut (@prosurgut) 19 августа 2017 г.
Russian investigators are probing the motives behind the attack. The investigation is checking the information on his possible mental disorder.
Появились кадры нападения преступника с ножом в Сургуте. #Сургут #нападение #происшествия https://t.co/gLIhdOhbvO pic.twitter.com/hnByHTdMfh
— Пятый канал Новости (@5tv) 19 августа 2017 г.
На поясе убитого в Сургуте человека с ножом обнаружена подозрительная сумка. #Сургут #происшествияhttps://t.co/5D1QLP8IEB pic.twitter.com/vE3VhpVSEk
— Пятый канал Новости (@5tv) 19 августа 2017 г.
