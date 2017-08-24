Cybercrimes in Russia Rise Sixfold Over 3 Years – Prosecutor General

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of crimes have increased from 11,000 in 2013 to 66,000 this year, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement, noting that the number of crimes in 2017 grew by whopping 26 percent.

The Internet was widely used for extremist propaganda, the Prosecutor General’s Office pointed out that

“For example, in 2016, two-thirds of extremist crimes and one in nine terror-linked crimes were committed with the use of Internet,” the statement said.

Crimes committed online caused more than $18 million worth in damages in the first six months of 2017.

The figures were presented by Chayka at a meeting of prosecutor generals of the BRICS states – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – which took place in Brazil.

