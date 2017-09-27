Crimean Authorities Set to Sue Kiev for Violating Rights of Region’s Residents

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — Speaking during a Moscow-Simferopol video conference, Muradov said the Crimean officials “need to gather all these facts and file respective lawsuits against nationalist Ukrainian authorities,” adding that foreign lawyers will help them.

Such cases as restrictions for Crimean residents traveling abroad, as well as shutting off water supplies through the North-Crimean Canal will be included in the lawsuits, Muradov specified.

On Monday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Office (OHCHR) released a report on human rights violations in Crimea committed by Ukraine and allegedly by Russia. The report stated that the right of the Crimean population to “an adequate standard of living” has been violated by Kiev interrupting water and energy supplies to the peninsula, among other things.

The report also provided 20 recommendations to Moscow on ways to improve the situation with human rights in the region, as well as some suggestions to the Ukrainian authorities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kremlin has not yet read the report, while Ruslan Balbek, a Russian lawmaker representing Crimea in the State Duma, called the report “a scrap of paper.”

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 when 97 percent of the peninsula’s residents voted in favor of the move in a referendum. Despite this, the reunification was not recognized by the majority of the Western countries including the European Union which subsequently imposed the economic and political sanctions on Moscow in relation to the move. Moscow has repeatedly said that the referendum on rejoining Russia was conducted by Crimea in compliance with the international law.

