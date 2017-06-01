Crimea to Bring Dozen of Investment Projects to St. Petersburg Economic Forum

YALTA (Sputnik) — Crimea’s government said Wednesday it was going to roll out a dozen of investment projects at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“We will present around 10 investment projects and 20 investment platforms,” the Black Sea republic’s government said in a statement.

The region hopes to attract funds to a cultural and tourist center in Koktebel, a power and desalination plant in Krasnoperekopsk, projects in hard waste recycling, construction of logistics centers, and sports venues, as well as private initiatives.

“The republic’s development corporation plans to sign three memorandums on cooperation in the implementation of investment projects worth 2 billion rubles [$35.2 million],” authorities said.

The 21st SPIEF will be held from June 1 to 3. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

