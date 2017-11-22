Crimea Has Overcome Kiev's Energy Blockade – Russian Lawmaker

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) – Russia’s Crimean peninsula has completely recovered from the energy blockade, Mikhail Sheremet told Sputnik Wednesday.

“We overcame this difficult period, and now we are with honor going through the second anniversary of the so-called energy blockade, which was organized by Kiev as part of its subversive activities,” Sheremet said.

Sheremet noted that the current energy capacity of the peninsula exceeded the levels of two years ago. Crimea is developing and therefore needs more energy, the lawmaker went on to say, adding that two ongoing, large-scale projects on thermal power plants construction will contribute to the improvement of the energy situation.

In November 2015, Ukrainian radicals damaged power lines, trying to introduce an energy blockade on the peninsula. In early December 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the first power line from the Krasnodar Territory to Crimea. The fourth and last power line was launched in May 2016.