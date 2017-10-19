Cooperation With Europe Boosts Investment in Leningrad Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The meeting of the politicians took place on the sidelines of the 33rd plenary session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (CLRA).

“The Congress is a very important platform for us as it is depoliticized. This is a good platform for dialogue and the discussion of regional matters by Council of Europe member states,” Alexander Drozdenko said.

This year, the Leningrad Region is celebrating 15 years of cooperation with the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in Germany and 30 years of cooperation with Nordland County in Norway, the governor noted.

He said that cooperation with Europe boosts investment in the Leningrad Region.

“In 2016, investment in the Leningrad Region increased, overall, by 12.5 percent. And over eight months of this year, investment, half of it foreign investment, grew by 20 percent. For example, today, thanks to Norwegian technologies, we rank third in trout production, though we have never been a fishing region before,” Mr. Drozdenko said.

