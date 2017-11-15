Conference on Public Monitoring of 2018 Russian Election Due on November 21

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The All-Russian Conference “Monitoring at the Elections in Russia,” organized by the Russian CEC jointly with the Russian Foundation for Free Elections, will be held in Moscow on November 21.

“During the conference, there will be a broad discussion of the organization of public monitoring in the presidential elections in Russia in March 2018. CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova and the Civic Chamber secretary Valery Fadeyev will sign an agreement on cooperation,” the statement said.

The commission specified that this document provides for the organization of public control over the monitoring of citizens’ electoral rights, the implementation of measures to develop legal culture and electoral activity of voters and for training members of election commissions and observers.

More than 300 representatives of various organizations from all regions of Russia who are actively participating in the electoral process will take part in the conference, the CEC said.

The chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State-Building Andrey Klishas, ​​the head of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) Mikhail Fedotov, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova and other representatives of government bodies and civil society institutions were invited to participate in the discussion.