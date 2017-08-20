Central Dept of Russian Investigative Committee to Probe Surgut Stabbing Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, a man went on a stabbing rampage in the center of the Russian city of Surgut injuring at least seven. All the victims were hospitalized with wounds of differing severity.

“Due to a wide public resonance, the criminal case on a murder attempt has been handed over to the Central Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee at the request of ‎Alexander Bastrykin, the committee’s chairman,” Petrenko said.

Petrenko noted that one of the injured was in critical condition.

The spokeswoman added that the forensic medical examinations were underway, while the searches were carried out at the attacker’s house.

The assailant was eliminated while he resisted arrest. A criminal case has been initiated under the article “attempted murder.” Later, the identity of the attacker has been revealed; he’s a 23-year-old local resident. The attacker also carried a suspicious bag.

Daesh has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

