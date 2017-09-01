Central Asian National Pleads Guilty to Plotting Terrorist Attack in Moscow

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had detained two Central Asian individuals who were preparing terror attacks in Moscow and Moscow Region on September 1, when the school year kicks off in Russia.

FSB officials said that the detainees are members of the terrorist group Daesh, banned in Russia. One of those detained, Murodbek Kodirov, intended to detonate himself in a crowd.

“I plead guilty … It is not my fault, I am sorry,” Kodirov said.

The investigators explained that the suspect had recieved an instruction from Daesh emissaries in Syria on how to carry out an exposion. After that Kodirov illegally manufactured an explosive device with a goal of detonating it in a crowd.

Moscow’s Meshchansky court arrested Kodirov on Friday on request of the FSB until October 31, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Russia remains threatened by Daesh and other terrorist groups, the FSB head said in early August. 

Moscow has been conducting a military operation against terrorist groups in Syria since Septmeber 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad’s request.

