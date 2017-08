Related Post

Seventeen Dead as Bus Plunges Into Sea in Southern... "The bodies of 17 deceased people have been found, 27 people were rescued, 15 of them were hospitalized," the ministry official said. "Nine ...

Russian Anti-Aircraft Systems in Syria Cover Targe... KUBINKA (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) — The range of the Russian anti-aircraft system deployed at the Hmeymim air base in Syria ...

Putin's Approval Rating at 80%, Unchanged Ove... MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the Public Opinion Foundation research agency, 81 percent of respondents approve of the president...