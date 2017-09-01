California Governor to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in Russia Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — “Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. will attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia next week to  further expand California’s trans-Pacific collaboration to combat climate change,” the Thursday statement read.

He will arrive on Tuesday and stay for three days. The EEF’s third edition is scheduled for September 6-7. The governor will call for further climate action at the opening plenary and on a panel titled “The Russia–China–Japan–US Quadrangle: Are There Opportunities for Cooperation?”

Brown has described the Pacific forum as “an opportunity to strengthen our commitment to decarbonizing the economy.” It was launched in 2015 as a platform for cooperation between politicians and businesses from Russia and the Asia-Pacific region.

The event is expected to draw some of the world’s top officials, most notably Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Mongolian leader Khaltmaa Battulga.

