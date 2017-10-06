At Least Four People Died in Fire at Oil Refinery in W Russia – Authorities

“At the moment, the death of four people has been confirmed, data on the victims is also being checked,” a representative of the press service said.

Moreover, the press service of the Chief Administration of Emergency Situations Ministry in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast said in a statement that the open fire had been eliminated.

“At 17:32 Moscow time [14:32 GMT] open fire at LUKoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez was eliminated. Works on liquidation of fire consequences continue,” the statement read.

According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, the fire area amounted to almost 10,000 square feet. A total of 237 emergency response workers and 50 vehicles were involved in the operation. The fire at the oil refinery belonging to a subsidiary of the LUKoil energy giant broke out at 11:10 GMT during repair works on the petrol tank, according to the company’s press service.

