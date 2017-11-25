At 121, Russia's Oldest Man Recovers His Eyesight

Appas Iliev, who lives in a village of Guli, high in the Caucasus Mountains, suffered from a cataract and was unable to read the Quran.

Local officials said that after a successful operation the surgeons had managed to restore the old man’s vision and that he would soon be able to read again.

Born on March 1, 1896, Appas Iliev has eight children, 35 grandchildren, about 20 great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren.

At the very advanced age of 121, Iliev still attends prayers in the local mosque, goes to polling stations during elections and works at home.

He has won a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest man in Russia.

