Army-2017 Forum Visitors to See Pantsir-S Missile System in Action

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Visitors of the Army-2017 International Military and Technical Forum will be able to see Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system and Tunguska-M self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon in action, the Russian Defense Ministry press service said.

“The visitors will be able to see the shooting from Tunguska-M self-propelled anti-aircraft weapons and Pantsir-S missile systems on targets imitating helicopters at the distance of about 1,500 meters [0.9 miles],” the press service said.

The organizers of the forum will also showcase Tor-M2U and Strela-10M3 missile systems.

The Pantsir-S is a Russian short-to-medium range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system, which first entered service in 2012 and will gradually replace the Tunguska self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon.

Russia will host the Army-2017 exhibition, which will start on Tuesday and conclude on August 27, to showcase hi-tech military innovations and achievements. More than 300 representatives of the foreign defense ministries will participate in the forum, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

