Armed Group Suspected of Police Killings Neutralized in Russia's Ingushetia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the committee, the group of militants surrounded in one of the houses in the village of Psedakh is neutralized.

An explosion has been set off during armed clashes at the house where the militants were taking cover, the NAC added.

It cited the regional Federal Security Services (FSB) intelligence as saying that the militants shot at the local FSB building in Malgobek using a grenade launcher in March, shot dead two patrol officers in April, and carried out an armed attack on a Malgobek police post in May.

The Nort Caucasus is Russia’s predominantly Muslim region. It has been targeted by various extrmist group, such as Daesh, that seek to recruit new members there. In June, Russian security forces arrested a resident of Ingushetia suspected of being a member of an underground Daesh terrorist cell.

