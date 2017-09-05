About 4,200 People Gather at Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — About 4,200 people have arrived in the Russian city of Vladivostok so far to participate in the third Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Yury Trutnev, the Russian deputy prime minister and presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, said.

Trutnev was speaking at an EEF youth platform called “The Russian Far East: Working with Young People to Accelerate Development.”

“4,200 people from around the world gathered at the forum,” Trutnev said.

On Tuesday, the EEF launched its first youth program, dedicated to the development of the Russian Far East. Among other events, the program includes a youth enterprise forum, called “A point of attraction – the Russian Far East” as well as the master class by the Russian Export Center.

The EEF will take place on September 6-7 and is expected to gather over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the general media partner of the EEF-2017. RIA Novosti (part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency) is the official media partner. The Prime Business News Agency is the media partner, while Sputnik news agency and radio is the international media partner of the forum.

