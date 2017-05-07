About 1,000 People Participating in Opposition Rally in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — About 1,000 people are participating in an opposition rally dubbed “For Russia Without Iniquity and Repressions” in central Moscow on Saturday, the Moscow department of the Russian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

“About 1,000 people are participating in an opposition rally authorized by Moscow authorities, which is held at the Academica Sakharova Avenue,” the statement said.

The statement added that police and the Federal Service of National Guard Troops are protecting public order at the event.

According to the rally’s organizers, the event is dedicated to the protest that took place in the Russian capital five years ago.

On May 6, 2012, dozens of people were injured and over 400 detained after the opposition rally on Moscow’s Bolotnaya Square turned violent. Following the clashes, two organizers of the event were sentenced to 4.5 years in prison and several participants of the rally went to prison for shorter terms.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Russia