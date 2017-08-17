3rd Launch From Vostochny Cosmodrome Set for December

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (Russia) (Sputnik) — Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin announced Wednesday that the next two launches from Russia’s Vostochny space center will be carried out on November 28, and December 22.

“The dates remain the same: November 28, and December 22. The fixed time will not be moved,” Rogozin said at a meeting at the space center.

Maiden space launch from Vostochny Cosmodrome was successfully conducted on April 28, 2016. A Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a new Volga booster carrying Aist-2D, Mikhailo Lomonosov and SamSat-218 research satellites have been put into orbit.

On July 3, Rogozin said Russia would conduct five launches from the Vostochny space center in 2018. On July 11, Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation head Igor Komarov said the agency was determined to launch up to five carrier rockets for its foreign clients from Vostochny every year starting in 2019.

Construction of Vostochny started in 2012. The new cosmodrome is expected to reduce Russia’s dependency on the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, which is on lease to Russia until 2050.

