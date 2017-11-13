10-Story Building Collapses in Saransk, Russia, Casualties Reported

0

The stairwell of a residential building came crashing to the ground in Saransk; as a result, three people were killed. One person is feared to be trapped under the debris.

“According to preliminary data, the staircase collapsed from the tenth to the first floor. Two people died. Currently, the debris is being analyzed. […] The regional department of the Russian Civil Defense Corps will begin to examine the scene of the incident. The exact number of dead and injured is being specified,” the Investigation Committee’s report said.

