World War II Commemoration March Gathers 2,000 People in Israeli Ashdod

TEL AVIV, May 8 (Sputnik) – The total of 2,000 of people participated in the WWII commemoration march, dubbed “Immortal Regiment,” in the Israeli city of Ashdod Monday, Gershov said.

“The total of 2,000 Ashdod’s citizens and visitors marched along the street named after the first Israeli President Chaim Weizmann despite [the fact it is] a working day,” Gershov said, adding that Asdod citizens celebrate the Victory Day for 20 years.

The march, which is one the largest Victory Day’s events in Israel, concluded with a rally and concert.

On Sunday, Ashdod housed wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate WWII soldiers.

The “Immortal Regiment” is a patriotic initiative that commemorates WWII soldiers in marches held across Russia and other countries on May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia and the former Soviet republics.

In 2016, at least 40 countries housed the “Immortal Regiment” marches, including Israeil, which joined the initiative in 2014. The total of 20 Israeli cities and towns are involved in the campaign in 2017.

