West's Anti-Syrian Sanctions Disrupt Supply of Cancer Drugs – Health Ministry

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — On May 29, the European Union extended its sanctions against Syrian authorities until June 1, 2018, bringing the total to 240 people and 67 entities subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze. The anti-Syrian sanctions target the Syrian Central Bank and government-controlled oil industries, as well as certain telecommunication technologies.

“Sanctions against the Syrian government, which are imposed by several Western states and companies, negatively impact the deliveries and the presence of vaccines and medicines, particularly for treating cancer and effective emergency aid medication. It negatively affects the provision of medicines for ill Syrian citizens,” Abboud said.

The deputy health minister stressed that the sanctions especially affected a number of pharmaceutical companies since they are to some extent tied to the United States.

“These companies terminated cooperation with Syria, including those engaged in logistics,” Abboud noted.

