WATCH Syrian Army Offensive Against Daesh on Euphrates Eastern Bank (VIDEO)

With the support of its allies, the Syrian Army took full control of the settlement of Hatla and reached the settlements of Dawar al Halbiyah and Jisr al Siyasiyah east of Deir ez Zor province as part of an ongoing operation on the Euphrates River eastern bank.

Daesh terrorists used snipers and bombs to stop the advance of the army. As a result of the clashes, a large number of militants were eliminated.

A colonel of the Syrian Army told Sputnik that Hatla’s assault began with air strikes by Russian aviation on terrorist positions and then the Syrian infantry entered the area with tanks and armored vehicles.

This was a compulsory measure because there were a lot of antipersonnel mines and bombs on the streets, according to the colonel.

At present the engineers have managed to carry out the demining work in the area.

The Syrian army is currently conducting an operation in the Deir ez-Zor province, which has already resulted in the liberation of the largest Daesh hotbed in the region, the town of al-Mayadeen.

Last week, Syrian government forces dislodged Daesh terrorists from the Syrian town of Al Hussainiyah north of Deir ez-Zor and continued to surround the remaining militants inside the city, a military source told Sputnik.

© Photo: Mikhail Alaeddin



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East