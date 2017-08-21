WATCH Syrian Army Fight Against Terrorists North of Damascus (VIDEO)

A Syrian military source told Sputnik Arabic that the fighters of the Faylaq al-Rahman group tried to take control of a meat factory, which the Syrian Army gained control over several days ago.

Suicide bombers attempted to penetrate the enterprise under the cover of dense fire as the noise of artillery fire rumbled and blasts were heard.

One of the officers, who took part in the operation to protect the meat-packing factory, told Sputnik, “By distracting the attention of the militants with artillery fire, part of our forces made it passed the terrorists and we encircled them. The enemy suffered heavy losses and retreated.”

He further said that the army units “managed to advance to the southern part of the Jobar district, where they entered into a direct confrontation with the militants. This occurred in front of a complex of high-rise buildings, where important positions of al-Nusra Front and Faylaq al-Rahman were located.”

The officer further added that the army and the allied forces took control of these buildings, as well as the underground communications connecting them.

Furthermore, the Syrian army is successfully capitalizing on the atmosphere of confusion and contradiction between the various terrorist factions holding the east of the capital.

