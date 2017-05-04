US State Dept. Warns Congress of Mounting Civilian Deaths in Anti-Daesh Fight

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US investigations have confirmed that the number of civilian deaths from the US and coalition strikes in Iraq and Syria has increased, Lead Inspector General for Overseas Contingency Operations said in a report to the US Congress released on Thursday.

“The number of civilians confirmed by the United States as killed by Coalition strikes mounted as widespread combat continued in Iraq and Syria,” the report, which covers the period from October to December 2016, stated.

The Inspector General said, however, that the coalition took all required precautions while conducting the strikes that complied with the Law of Armed Conflict.

At the same time, the report noted that civilian casualty estimates provided by such advocacy groups as Amnesty International are significantly higher than the official numbers.

On April 30, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement that the activities of the US-led anti-terrorism coalition in Syria and Iraq have resulted in 352 deaths of civilians since the start of the operation in 2014.

