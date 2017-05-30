US-Led Coalition Destroys 34 Vehicles in Counter-Daesh Strikes Near Mosul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition carried out 26 strikes consisting of 66 engagements against Daesh terrorists in Syria and Iraq, including four that destroyed 34 vehicles near the Iraqi city of Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Near Mosul, four strikes engaged four ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed 34 vehicles, seven fighting positions, three VBIEDs [vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices], two mortar systems, two heavy machine guns, a medium machine gun, and a supply cache,” the release stated.

The Mosul strikes also damaged a building held by the terror group, a supply route and one of its fighting positions.

An additional four strikes in Iraq near Bayji, Rawah and Tal Afar engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed two cave entrances, staging areas, a VBIED staging area and a building.

In Syria, 18 strikes were conducted against Daesh targets near Raqqa, Tabqa and Deir ez-Zor, engaging tactical units, destroying oil assets, fighting positions, vehicles, a tunnel, mortar system, weapons cache, VBIED factory and a Daesh headquarters.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

© US Air Force



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East