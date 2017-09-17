US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Kill At Least 12 Civilians Near Syria's Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 12 civilians were killed near the Syrian citiy of Deir ez-Zor by airstrikes that were carried out by the US-led coalition fighting against Daesh terrorist group in the country, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the Syrian Sana news agency, the US-led coalition aircraft carried a series of strikes on residential neighborhoods in Al Mayadin city, located 29 miles southeast of Deir ez-Zor. The attacks also targeted neighborhoods in the town of Mahkan near Al Mayadin city. Most of the victims were women and children.

The airstrikes reportedly caused damage to nearby houses and infrastructure.

On Wednesday, media reported that 22 civilians in the Syrian cities of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor were killed by airstrikes of the US-led coalition.

Although last week the three-year Daesh siege of the city of Deir ez-Zor was broken the fighting to fully liberate the area is still underway.

The successful Deir ez-Zor operation was the biggest breakthrough against Daesh since the terrorist group first launched an offensive in the province. The terrorists had been blockading Deir ez-Zor since 2014, with food and other supplies only being airlifted into the city. The group also took control over a large swath of the province of Deir ez-Zor and cut off roads to government-held districts.

