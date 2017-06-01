US Has No Troops Near Syria's Palmyra Where Russia Struck Daesh Targets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, a Russian frigate and submarine launched Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh targets near Palmyra. The frigate Admiral Essen and submarine Krasnodar conducted the strikes.

“In that particular area in Palmyra, we do not have forces that are operating in that area,” Dillon told reporters.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the country’s Aerospace Forces thwarted two attempts by Daesh terrorists to break through to the city from Raqqa. They took place on May 25 and on the night of May 29 to 30.

The US, Israel and Turkey were previously informed of the Russian operation.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said that the Russia-US channel on the safety of flights over Syria was active ahead and during the Palmyra missile strike.

© Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East