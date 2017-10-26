US Forces, Armed Groups Impede Access to Rukban Camp in Syria – Russian MoD

“At the same time, the American side and the illegal armed groups operating in the same zone are preventing the Syrian government from organizing a safe corridor and delivering humanitarian supplies to people in the camp from the territory of Syria,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Rukban camp near the Jordanian border is home to at least 60,000 women and children who fled Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor.

According to the ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation, the humanitarian situation in the al-Rukban refugee camp, located in Homs province (18 kilometers (some 11 miles) south of the al-Tanf settlement and inside the US-controlled zone on the Syria-Jordan border) is deteriorating, as the circulation of drugs, the propaganda and recruitment of people into terrorist organizations continues there.

Earlier this month, the Russian Defense Ministry said that refugees living in the Rukban camp were being used by the United States to shield its military base near the town of al-Tanf. However, later on, the Pentagon refuted the statements of the Russian Defense Ministry.

