US Fanning Tensions on Syrian Chemical Dossier – Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry claims that the biased attitude of western countries leads to the fact that more evidence of double standards appears in the UN Security Council as well as in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

On Thursday, the Joint Investigative Mechanism of the OPCW and the UN presented to the Security Council a new report attributing responsibility for the chemical attack in Khan Sheikhun in April 2017 to the Syrian authorities and for the use of mustard gas in Umm Hosh in September 2016 to the Daesh militants.

Syrian regime confirmed as using chemical weapons again. With this history they can have no place in Syria’s future.

#KhanSheikhoun pic.twitter.com/xdvVUD2PcT — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) October 27, 2017

The Syrian government denies carrying out the attack. Russia has said that the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism’s probe into the attack has failed to answer key questions.

Russia and Syria question the conclusions of the report saying that the investigating team has not even visited the site of the alleged chemical attack. The report of the Joint Investigative Mechanism explains that the investigation into the chemical weapons attacks was conducted remotely because of security concerns. According to the report, the data on the physical characteristics of the incident sites was obtained via “satellite imagery, taken both before and after the incidents.”

