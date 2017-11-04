US Court Orders Detention of Benghazi Attack Suspect

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A Libyan man suspected of a role in the 2012 attack on the US consulate in Benghazi that killed the US ambassador and three others was ordered Friday to remain in custody by a US federal court, the DC attorney’s office said.

“Libyan national Mustafa al-Imam makes first U.S. court appearance on charges stemming from 2012 Benghazi attack, remains held pending further proceedings,” the US prosecution tweeted.

The man, who is believed to be around 46, has been held in custody since the day he was captured in Libya and was sent to the United States for trial. He appeared before the US federal court on Friday afternoon.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the officials were acting on his orders when capturing the suspect identified as Mustafa al-Imam.

