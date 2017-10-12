US Coalition Denies Accusation of Reduced Intensity in Fight Against Daesh

“Maj. Gen. Konashenkov’s statement is inaccurate, representing a propaganda campaign to discredit the US and our successful coalition anti-Daesh fight against in Iraq and Syria,” a coalition spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

The spokesperson also noted the main goal for the US forces in Iraq and Syria is the anti-terrorist fight. Moreover, they will continue their operation against the Daesh as long the terror group remains a conventional or insurgent threat in the region.

“Our number one goal remains to defeat Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and set conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the week, Konashenkov said the beginning of the liberation operation of the Syrian the province of Deir ez-Zor coincided with the coalition’s sharp decline in the intensity of attacks on Daesh in Iraq.

Earlier in September, the Russian Defense Ministry published a batch of aerial pictures showing that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US troops that support them are present in Syria’s areas held by Daesh.

