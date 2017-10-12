US Coalition Denies Accusation of Reduced Intensity in Fight Against Daesh

0

“Maj. Gen. Konashenkov’s statement is inaccurate, representing a propaganda campaign to discredit the US and our successful coalition anti-Daesh fight against in Iraq and Syria,”  a coalition spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

The spokesperson also noted the main goal for the US forces in Iraq and Syria is the anti-terrorist fight. Moreover, they will continue their operation against the Daesh as long the terror group remains a conventional or insurgent threat in the region.

“Our number one goal remains to defeat Daesh in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and set conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the week, Konashenkov said the beginning of the liberation operation of the Syrian the province of Deir ez-Zor coincided with the coalition’s sharp decline in the intensity of attacks on Daesh in Iraq.

Earlier in September, the Russian Defense Ministry published a batch of aerial pictures showing that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US troops that support them are present in Syria’s areas held by Daesh.

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – Middle East

