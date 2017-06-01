US Coalition Bombs Daesh Oil Infrastructure Near Syrian Deir Ez-Zor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The province of Deir ez-Zor has large Daesh presence. Its capital city of Deir ez-Zor, held by the Syrian government, has been under siege by the Islamists since 2014, but is receiving aid from Russian and the United Nations.

“Near Dayr Az Zawr [Deir ez-Zor], seven strikes destroyed four ISIS [Daesh] well heads, four ISIS oil tanks, an ISIS oil truck, an ISIS oil storage tank and an ISIS oil storage trailer,” the release stated on Thursday.

Additional 16 airstrikes in Syria engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed fighting positions, vehicles, two anti-air artillery systems and a front-end loader near Raqqa and Abu Kamal.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted seven strikes consisting of 15 engagements against terrorist targets near Al Hawayjah, Al Qaim, Mosul, Rawah and Tal Afar.

The strikes engaged Daesg tactical units and destroyed terrorist-held buildings, fighting positions, vehicles, and other targets, according to the release.

