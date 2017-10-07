US Claims Russia, Syria Unable to Defeat Daesh Mask Washington True Goals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The claims that the Syrian government forces and the Russian Aerospace Forces are unable to completely destroy Daesh cover Washington’s true goals in Syria, where they only imitate the fight against militants, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house’s Committee on Defense and Security, Frants Klintsevich, said Saturday.

“It is a cover for the actions that the United States are conducting today in Syria and Iraq, where they imitate the fight against militants, creating all conditions for IS [Daesh] to continue its actions,” Klintsevich told the RT broadcaster.

According to the parliamentarian, Washington is trying to prevent the establishment of peace in Syria, but it will not work.

“In this situation, it is impossible to change anything: the terrorists will be cleaned up, Assad will undoubtedly establish order there with our support,” Klintsevich said.

The United States has repeatedly demonstrated its “two-faced policy” toward Syria, the lawmaker noted.

“The Syrian armed forces began the active phase of operation in the zone of the deployment of the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham [formerly known as al-Nusra Front] and the IS [Daesh] formations in the territory of Syria, they [the United States] kept the Syrians off their base with missiles, while the militants are walking around as they please,” Klintsevich said.

According to the lawmaker, in these conditions, the United States dare to say that they are fighting Daesh and do it effectively. “Two-faced people,” he concluded.

On Friday, Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said that the US Defense Department did not consider the complete destruction of Daesh possible as a result of the joint efforts by the Syrian army and the Russian Aerospace Forces.

