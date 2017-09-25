US Ambiguous Actions in Syria Reason of Russian General's Death – Ryabkov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The death of a Russian general in Syria is the price that Russia paid for the duplicity of the United States in actions aimed at resolving the crisis in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Monday.

“The death of the Russian commander is that price, the payment in blood for the duplicity of US policy in Syria,” Ryabkov told reporters.

The Defense Ministry earlier circulated an aerial survey of the areas where Daesh militants were stationed north of the city of Deir ez-Zor, clearly showing US special forces’ military vehicles at strongholds previously fortified by terrorists.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Lt. Gen. Valery Asapov, who headed a group of Russian military advisers, was killed near the city of Deir ez-Zor during a mortar attack by terrorists from Daesh (banned in Russia).

