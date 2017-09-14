UN Special Representative for Libya to Hold Talks With Lavrov on Friday

0

GENEVA (Sputnik) – UN Special Representative of the Secretary General for Libya Ghassan Salame will hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, the UN Information Centre in Moscow (UNIC) told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The information was confirmed by UNIC employee Maria Melnikova.

In early August, Salame and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in Libya and agreed on Salame’s visit to Moscow. The visit was announced last week by Bogdanov and confirmed by Salame’s press secretary.

Libya has been in a state of civil war since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The UN-backed Government of National Accord operates in the country’s west and is headquartered in Tripoli. The eastern part of the country is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Khalifa Haftar.

