UAE Cuts Relations With Qatar, Supporting Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt

United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, just after Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt made the same announcement.

The announcement by state news agency WAM said that UAE accused Qatar of “destabilising security of the region”.

Emirates gave Qatar’s diplomats 48 hours to leave the country, citing “support, funding and embrace of terrorist, extremist and sectarian organisations”.

Earlier, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Egypt announced severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

The countries also announced that they were cutting air and sea contact with Qatar.

