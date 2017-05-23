Two Killed, 40 Injured in Syria's Homs Car Bombing

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Two people have been killed and 40 injured in a car bomb explosion in the eastern neighborhood of the Syrian city of Homs, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“According to preliminary data that we received, two people were killed and 40 injured as a result of the terrorist attack in Homs,” the source said of the attack in Al Zahra.

The latest attack comes after another suicide car bomb attack took place in Sayyidah-Zaynab, the Shiite-majority suburb of Damascus.

Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – Middle East