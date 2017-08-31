Turkish Ambassador Says Erdogan Postpones Azerbaijan Visit Due to Busy Schedule

0

BAKU (Sputnik) — Earlier in the month, Turkish media reported that Erdogan would visit Azerbaijan on September 10-11.

Ozoral told reporters that the visit had been postponed and the sides are discussing a new date of the visit.

The Turkish leader had a very busy schedule that led to the postponement of the visit, the ambassador said without providing additional details.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have been cooperating in a wide range of areas, including defense and energy, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992.

