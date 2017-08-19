Trump Briefed 'Extensively' on Afghanistan, Weighing Options

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sanders said Trump will make an announcement on the new strategy when the time is appropriate.

“This afternoon the President was briefed extensively by his national security team on a new strategy to protect America’s interests in [Afghanistan],” Sanders said on Friday as quoted by a pool report. “The President is studying and considering his options.”

Trump was facing a number of options on the way forward in Afghanistan among a wide range of proposals including a 4,000-troop surge, a private army overseen by a viceroy, and wholesale withdrawal, among other options.

