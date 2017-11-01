Terrorists Shell Center of Damascus, 5 Civilians Injured – State Media

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Terrorists have opened fire on the central Al-Ameen Street in the Syrian capital of Damascus, injuring five civilians, according to the Syrian state television.

The central Abbasin Square also reportedly came under mortar fire, which caused material damage.

No other details have been available so far.

The cases of mortar shelling of the Old City of the Syrian capital have increased over the past months. On September 13, two civilians died and eight more were wounded in shelling of Bab Touma district. Last week, terrorists shelled the Jaramana and Dahiyat al-Assad suburbs of Damascus.

The shelling comes amid the latest round of the Syrian peace talks in Astana, where the sides to the conflict, as well as the negotiations’ brokers — Russia, Turkey and Iran — are discussing setting up a de-escalation zone in Damascus’ south.

