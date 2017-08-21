Ten Civilians Killed in Past 2 Weeks in Afghanistan's Central Logar Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Civilian casualties were caused by Taliban attacks, blasts and gun attacks in Pol-e Alam, the provincial capital, as well as in Mohammad Agha and Baraki Barak districts, the Pajhwok news agency reported on Sunday.

Both Taliban terrorists and Afghan security forces were responsible for civilian deaths in Logar province, according to the agency.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency, including that of Taliban and Daesh (IS) terrorist group, which is also outlawed in Russia. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have been conducting joint operations to combat terrorism across the country.

