Syrian Troops Shelled From Areas Controlled by SDF, US Military – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian governmental troops have been shelled twice from areas on the western bank of the Euphrates controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces and the US military, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Thursday.

The official noted that SDF militants approaching Deir ez-Zor from north unhinderly joined battle orders of Daesh terrorists.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry has noted any clash between SDF and Daesh militants for the last week.

According to Konashenkov, a representative of the US Armed Forces in Qatar has been harshly informed that shelling attempts from SDF areas will be stopped.

